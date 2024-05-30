President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Wednesday 29th May 2024 met and held discussions with the leadership of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) at State House-Entebbe.

The leaders were led by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje, the Chairperson of UMSC, Dr. Muhammad Lubega Kisambira, Sheikh Obeid Kamulegeya and Hajjat Sophia Safina Kenyangi, the Chairperson of the National Muslim Women Council.

During the meeting, the leaders expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the President for his unwavering commitment to unity, security, and socio-economic transformation for both Muslims and Ugandans as a whole.

In addition, the UMSC leadership team extended their appreciation to President Museveni for his generous financial support towards various Islamic activities, particularly the constitutional review and the UMSC elections. They acknowledged the President’s instrumental role in facilitating these processes.

Furthermore, Mufti Dr. Mubajje informed President Museveni that the UMSC has embraced Parish Development Model (PDM) and pledged their full support for all government wealth creation programs within their structures across the country.

“This commitment reflects the UMSC’s dedication to promoting socio-economic development and improving the lives of Muslims and Ugandans at large,” the Mufti said.

Sheikh Mubajje further revealed UMSC’s plans to launch a comprehensive coffee/cocoa planting initiative across the ten Muslim regions in Uganda. The aim of this initiative is to support the government’s efforts in eradicating poverty. The UMSC intends to commence the project in August this year, with a target of planting at least 200 acres in each region.

Sheikh Mubajje requested government support in the designated regions to ensure the smooth operation of the coffee/cocoa planting initiative.

Furthermore, Sheikh Mubajje requested President Museveni’s support for the Union of East African Muslim Councils Conference, scheduled for September 2024. The conference aims to foster collaboration and cooperation among Muslim councils in the East African region.

In addition, the UMSC invited President Museveni to be the chief guest at the forthcoming “UMSC @ 50” event, scheduled for December 2024. The event expects to host over 2,000 attendees, including more than 40 Muftis from around the world. The UMSC seeks President Museveni’s endorsement and support to make this milestone celebration a success.

On the other hand, the UMSC requested President Museveni’s support for the Uganda Women Muslim Council function, scheduled for October 2024, which aims to empower and uplift Muslim women in Uganda.

In response, President Museveni welcomed the Muslim leaders’ support towards the government’s “prosperity for all” programs.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by some youths, including those associated with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), President Museveni emphasised the importance of providing them with a solid foundation and direction in life.

“These young people from the family must get a direction of how to survive in life,” the President said.

President Museveni also highlighted the need for young people to learn essential life skills and develop a strong work ethic. He expressed concern that some young boys, particularly those in ADF who are predominantly Muslim, lack the knowledge and understanding of how to lead productive lives.

He emphasised that the banditry in Congo is not the only path to survival, and it is crucial for the youth to be guided towards more positive and constructive avenues.

“They don’t know how to live, they think the only way to live is being a bandit in Congo, ” he further added.

President Museveni reiterated the significance of churches and mosques in promoting a culture of wealth creation. He stressed the need for religious institutions to emphasise the importance of economic empowerment and self-sufficiency among their followers.

Regarding the requests presented by the UMSC, President Museveni pledged his support for the activities and initiatives throughout the year. He affirmed his commitment to collaborating with the UMSC and other religious organisations to foster unity and socio-economic development.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary General of the UMSC, Hadji Abbas Ssekyanzi Muluubya, among other guests.