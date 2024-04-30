KAMPALA: Stanbic Bank Uganda is the platinum sponsor of the popular Vumbula Uganda Festival, a 3-day extravaganza that showcases Uganda’s rich tourism attractions, art, heritage, music, and culture.

This year’s edition takes place between May 31st and June 3rd at the spacious Nile Nest resort in Jinja.

Speaking during a recent news conference at Next Media Park, Israel Arinaitwe the Stanbic Bank Head of Personal Banking said the sponsorship package comes with discounts on tickets and other items like drinks and snacks.

“Stanbic Bank, through FlexiPay, is proud to be the official digital payment platform, offering exclusive discounts on various items including tickets for the event. Currently through FlexiPay, you can purchase a ticket at 60% discount. Vumbula tickets at the gate are UGX 100,000, but if bought via FlexiPay, the same ticket will cost you only UGX 40,000,” he said.

Arinaitwe said there are also general discounts on selected snacks, drinks and during the daily happy hour sessions. He said Stanbic Bank is on board to give back to its customers as well as celebrate Uganda’s beautiful diversity, especially with the youth.

“Vumbula has been described as a premium celebration of the very best of Ugandan art, music, and cuisine. Therefore educating our youth on our cultures and history is also a crucial element in sustaining nation building and the Vumbula Festival has become a focal event in showcasing diverse talent,” he said.

Akullo Jean Coprise, the Chief Communications Officer Vumbula Uganda, promised an unforgettable celebration of everything Ugandan, running under the theme ‘Unearthing the Pearl’.

She said compared to previous editions, revelers should expect a more magical experience, packed with fun activities showcasing the best of Uganda’s tourism, art, culture and ceaseless music from two different stages and some 200 acts.

“One of the most important things we are proud about as Vumbula, is that we have never disappointed our revelers. We carefully select our partners, service providers, including the venues. The Nile Nest Resort has a beautiful camping space, and this will be transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity, with tourism exhibitions highlighting the country’s natural wonders and unique attractions,” Akullo said.

Other sponsors of the event include Nile Special, Humura/Hanze Tours, Wild Crane, the Ministry of Tourism, Pepsi, Airtel Uganda among others.