Prophet Elvis Mbonye the head of Zoe fellowship ministries is one of these greats; his prophetic abilities and deep spiritual understanding have won him a passionate following around the world.

On Tuesday, his spiritual sons and daughters came together in a joyous celebration to mark his birthday, an event that underscored not only his personal significance but also the deep bond shared within his spiritual community.

A sense of excitement permeated the atmosphere of Zoe Grounds Lweza-Kigo as Zoe Remnants and friends to the prophet from all around the world came together to pay tribute to their revered prophet. The event honored Prophet Mbonye’s enormous influence on innumerable lives via his unshakable dedication to spiritual enlightenment and divine revelation, rather than just celebrating his age.

Testimonies of lives changed and miracles seen under Prophet Mbonye’s spiritual leadership abound, and the celebration was marked by an outpouring of love and thanks. His disciples confirm his function as a conduit for divine grace by attributing innumerable benefits—from healings to financial breakthroughs—to his prophetic career.

Central to this merriment was a spirit of unity and camaraderie, as individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures came together in solidarity, bound by their shared devotion to Prophet Mbonye’s teachings. It was a testament to the power of faith to transcend barriers and unite believers under a common purpose.

Performance

The performances commenced with Zoe Melodies, whose artistic prowess was unparalleled on that day, showcasing clinical voices that truly elevated the Prophet of God to a sublime status, evoking a series of smiles and praises from the audience. Lead singer Dave, in particular, demonstrated to the celebrant that Zoe Melodies epitomizes a hive of excellence.

As far as instrumentalists go, the Great Joseph Sax wowed the crowd with his painstakingly composed saxophone tunes, which were filled with heart and perfection in every note. The crowd was again enthralled and left wanting more as great violinist Bonny expertly pulled every ounce of beauty from his instrument. The Bass Rastaman’s performance reminded me of the great Jamaican bassist Errol Halt because of his impeccable demonstration of mastery in fingering.

All in all, Zoe Melodies’ performance was a flawless masterwork that left a lasting impression on everyone who was lucky enough to see it. The scene was again set with aglow by the versatile lyrical skills of Ruyonga, who captivated the congregation with his rap skills, adding flavor to the environment. It was a beautiful moment demonstrating the Remnants’ great love for their prophet.

Prophet Elvis Mbonye

At 19:31 hours, the man of God, whose footsteps ornamented the exquisitely decorated floor with a blue carpet and a white walkway, arrived, leaving no one seated. Wearing a black suit, he walked about waving to his adoring crowd. The moment he sat down, fireworks shot through the air, producing a scene that would live on in the Remnants’ collective memory for all time.

Speaking to his happy sons and daughters who were spiritual, he expressed his love and told them he was born for them, stressing how great it was to celebrate his life. “Great things are here, hallelujah, God prepared us, me and you for such a time.. He prepared us to meet each other. I receive your love…… God sent me for you and these are the times that the world will see your presence. The world must know that you are God’s people…,” he said.

As the Bible says, “Whoever welcomes a prophet as a prophet will receive a prophet’s reward.” Following his display of love, the prophet extended blessings to all who attended; “..in the name of Jesus access the wealthiest place, access the most favorable places, the lord tells you that you have no limit and I bless you may your years be filled..may you not leave this earth until you have so desired! The grace of God is upon you to perform everything that you have desired…”

As the celebrations came to an end, Prophet Mbonye’s disciples were united in their determination to spread his teachings of love, truth, and transformation to every corner of the globe. They saw his birthday celebration as a reaffirmation of their will to follow in his footsteps and bring his prophetic mantle’s light to every part of the world, rather than just a moment in time.

In addition to honoring Prophet Elvis Mbonye on his birthday, his spiritual offspring also acknowledged the significant influence of his ministry on both their own lives and the global community. This ceremony is a monument to the transformative power of a true spiritual luminary and the enduring power of faith that will continue to resonate for years to come.

Meanwhile, Prophet Elvis Mbonye’s birth coincides with a week where one of the prophecies he made eight months ago about Equity Bank is unfolding. He prophesied, “..a state of confusion, some things are lost…there will be blame games but the spirit of God says then you shall know.”

The prophecy has come to fruition as five individuals, including four employees of Equity Bank in Uganda, have been remanded to Luzira prison on accusations of money laundering related to the disbursement of Shs62 billion worth of unsecured loans to unqualified persons.