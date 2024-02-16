A Pass’ condemnation comes amid growing public concerns over the way Mc Mariachi together with the event organisers took advantage of the child’s vulnerability for entertainment purposes.

The singer renowned for his outspoken nature, took to his social media account to express his dismay at MC Mariachi’s actions, labelling them as insensitive and disrespectful. Rango Tenge Tenge, a popular figure on TikTok celebrated for his unique content despite his physical uniqueness , became the subject of mockery in Mariachi’s comedy sketches, regrettably eliciting widespread laughter from the audience.

“What kind of job is it for Ugandans to mock those who are simply trying to find meaning in life? Mariachi are there times when you lack genuine humour and resort to exploiting individuals like you did with this young boy, Tenge Tenge? Do you truly believe people enjoy having children with Autism? This is why some of us no longer attend these so-called comedy stores. People come with their families, only to be subjected to profanity-laden performances,” he stated.

He advised MC Mariachi to reconsider the manner in which he delivers his jokes to ensure they have no negative repercussions. Additionally, he urged the brains behind Comedy Store to implement measures to regulate their shows and prevent such harmful incidents. “How do you ensure that your jokes do not cause harm or offence? You seem to consistently offend people under the guise of entertainment. MC Mariachi made numerous offensive remarks about the young boy, and sadly, the entire audience found it amusing. However, in reality, he was disrespecting this innocent child. I strongly believe that even those who laughed may have underlying mental issues. How can one find humour in such a situation? What if it were directed at your own child?”

The exploitation of individuals with disabilities for comedic purposes has long been a contentious issue, with many arguing that it perpetuates harmful stereotypes and contributes to the marginalisation of vulnerable communities.

A Pass’ condemnation underscores the importance of responsible and respectful representation in the entertainment industry, urging fellow artists to refrain from exploiting others for cheap laughs.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need for greater sensitivity and awareness when it comes to portraying diversity and inclusivity in entertainment. As discussions around social responsibility in the media continue to gain traction, actions like those of MC Mariachi highlight the importance of holding entertainers accountable for their impact on society.

However, this incident isn’t the first time MC Mariachi has faced criticism. Back in 2017, the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata also publicly reprimanded him for making jokes that exploited the beliefs of the Muslim faith.

Muzaata sternly warned the comedian to cease such behaviour, cautioning that if he didn’t, there would be consequences. “Unless you have bolstered your security, I will take appropriate action,” Muzaata asserted. “Even if I am brought to the police, I will steadfastly stand by my words. When it comes to Islam, I will defend it with all my might.”