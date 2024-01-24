By Agnes Namaganda

For a long time, Angella Akumu, harbored a dream of organizing an annual exciting social event where friends and family would meet and enjoy outdoor activities out of their daily busy schedules of work, school and the like. Just like that, the now magnificent PIKNIKFEST, was born, with the central theme of joyous celebration of life, at its core.

In 2022, the first edition of PIKNIKFEST was born, in the expansive lush greenery of Nyasi Eco Resort in Kajjansi, on Entebbe Road. The event attracted outstanding musicians and society icons, among other prominent figures. The décor, the big numbers and the music, were all top notch.

In October 2023, Angella, came back on the scene with the second edition of the event that was fancier, bigger and better than the first. With this event, she established herself firmly on the social scene, as a reputable social events organizer. This event took place at the same venue, Nyasi Eco Resort, with performances from artistes like the pop rapper, Ruyonga, gracing the event.

The key challenges for Angella in organizing this event, are two. One, is the heavy financial investment needed to make this kind of top-notch event happen. Two, is the effort needed to break through the industry with her PIKNIKFEST brand, as the number one annual social event.

Responding to how she can compare herself to Blankets to Wine, Angella laughs this question off and says PIKNIKFEST has a lot more to offer than Blankets and Wine. For starters, she says that the cool milieu filled with fresh air created by the lush greenery of trees and bushes in Nyasi Eco Resort cannot be compared to other such similar events. Her excellence and attention to detail, in delivering a meticulously organized event is equally incomparable, she adds. This she says, comes from her personality and her career as an events planner and organizer.

She has set her eyes on PIKNIKFEST spreading out beyond the borders of Uganda to an international event with a unique culture that many strive to identify with. She is also passionate about grooming talent in any field. “If events planning is what you love, go for it. Most importantly, start immediately with what is at your disposal. Third is, be consistent until you break through to success,” the vibrant Angie encourages.

Who is Angella Akumu?

She is an entrepreneur in events planning and management at Ajuvent Company Limited, where she is the CEO. She is also a radio presenter at RX online radio and hosts a Sunday show called Kingdom Culture.

Angie holds a Bachelors’ degree in Social Sciences from Makerere University. She has previously worked as an administrator and a customer care personnel. She has also done modelling work and appeared on billboards for MTN Telecom, Finance Trust Bank, Africell Telecom and Finance Trust Bank. She has done ads for NTV Uganda.

She went to Kitante Primary School and did her secondary school education at St. Lawrence schools.