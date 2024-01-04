Uganda’s King of Mwooyo, Maurice Kirya, has unveiled an exclusive membership club aimed at rewarding his loyal and devoted fans.

After years of contemplation, Kirya has taken a groundbreaking step to create an annual loyalty program, granting his die-hard supporters unprecedented access to his world of music and entertainment.

For those who have long yearned for more immersive experiences and easier access to Kirya’s unforgettable concerts, the “Maurice Kirya Members Club” is the answer.

Known for his die-hard fans who would go to great lengths to support him, Maurice Kirya has devised an annual membership model that promises a plethora of perks for its dedicated members. Priced at Shs250,000 for the entire year, the membership includes a range of exciting benefits. This membership offers a ticket to an elite circle of fans passionate about arts and Kirya’s distinctive musical legacy.

Members of the Maurice Kirya Members Club for 2024 can look forward to:

Access to Exclusive Events: Enjoy the privilege of attending more than three events organized by Maurice Kirya, including the highly anticipated Kiryalive2024.

Bring a “Plus One”: Share the experience with a friend or loved one as members are granted the opportunity to bring a companion to the events.

VIP Treatment: Always be treated like a VIP with access to VIP or front-row seating, ensuring an unparalleled concert experience.

First-Hand Updates: Stay in the loop with exclusive updates, ensuring members are the first to know about upcoming events, releases, and more.

Free Entrance to Public Events: Gain free entry to select public events partnered with Maurice Kirya or Piz & Pots, extending the celebration beyond exclusive club events.

This unique membership model fosters a sense of community among like-minded arts enthusiasts, providing them with a platform to share their passion for Maurice Kirya’s music and artistic endeavors.

Expressing his excitement about the initiative, Maurice Kirya stated, “This is a way for my fans to be part of something special, to feel the vibrancy of a community that shares the same love for the arts.”

Furthermore, a portion of the proceeds from the membership fees will be directed towards various charity organizations that Maurice Kirya has passionately supported over the years.

As the news spreads, fans are encouraged to act quickly, as there is a limited number of memberships available. To join this arts-loving community, interested individuals can inbox Maurice Kirya’s official page or send an email to info@pizandpots.com

With the launch of the Maurice Kirya Members Club, 2024 is undoubtedly set to be a year filled with extraordinary experiences for both the artist and his dedicated fans.