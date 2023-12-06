MultiChoice Uganda, the home of great pay-tv entertainment, has launched the GOtv stream app that will enable customers to enjoy entertainment on the go, a first for GOtv customers!

In an era dominated by the digital revolution, MultiChoice Uganda recognizes the evolving needs of its customer base. As part of its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, the introduction of the GOtv Stream app is designed to provide an on-the-go entertainment experience that seamlessly integrates with the diverse lifestyles of its users.

Using the new Streaming App GOtv users will be able to view their favorite TV series, movies, kids’ shows, sports and current affairs and other content on their smartphones, tablets, desktops, and other compatible devices. Customers can connect up to four (4) devices to the App and also have a choice over how they view material and stay entertained thanks to profile configurations and the ability to create up to six (6) individual profiles for each member of the family.

Rinaldi Jamugisa, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, emphasized the importance of staying ahead of technological advancements. “In an era where connectivity is paramount, GOtv Stream represents a leap forward in ensuring our customers have control over their entertainment needs and choices. We understand that our customers have continued to embrace a digital lifestyle, and this app is tailored to seamlessly integrate into their daily routines.”

According to the Uganda Communications Commission 2023 Market Performance Report, there was a significant surge in internet subscriptions that led to an internet penetration rate of 59 per 100 Ugandans—considering the estimated population of 45.5 million for the year 2023 – representing up to approx.. 27 million internet users across mobile, wired and wireless internet as at March 2023.

The GOtv Stream app capitalizes on this trend, empowering subscribers to enjoy their favorite TV shows, movies, and exclusive content across various devices. The GOtv Stream App is free to download and use; Customers require a valid GOtv subscription on any package, a compatible device (Android, Apple, iPad, or PC for Web), a MultiChoice Customer ID, Email Address, and an active internet connection (Wi-Fi or mobile data) to view and stream content on the GOtv Stream App.

The App isn’t just an individualized experience; it’s a platform designed for the entire family. With a diverse range of content, from thrilling sports to family-friendly animations like How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, the app caters to every member of the household.

Jamugisa went on to explain how the app works. “You can connect up to four devices to your GOtv Stream App account, but streaming is limited to one device at a time.”

Customers can download up to 25 videos to watch later (within 30 days) from the content library through the App. Additionally, the GOtv stream on has the Catch-Up feature, a library of past programs, episodes, and events within a certain period which allows you to control how you watch that content that you might have missed.

While highlighting the family-centric features, Jamugisa remarked, “Parental control is paramount, and our comprehensive TV guide empowers users to plan and manage their children’s viewing habits. The GOtv Stream app is not just a technological marvel; it’s a tool for fostering family bonding through shared entertainment experiences.”

With the festive season fast approaching, GOtv assures its customers of an exclusive entertainment line-up accessible with just a click. Jamugisa shared, “GOtv brings you exclusive festive content just a click away. Don’t miss out on holiday specials like The Best Man Holiday, Home Alone, and The Secret Life of Pets. The GOtv Stream app is your gateway to festive entertainment for the whole family. Tweyagale ne GOtv!”