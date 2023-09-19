Nigerian celebrity Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy is poised to set Nakivubo Stadium ablaze with his electrifying performance, thanks to the vision and determination of tycoon Hamis Kiggundu, popularly known as Ham.

The Nakivubo Stadium, a testament to Ham’s unwavering commitment, is nearing completion, as revealed in recent captivating photos shared by the construction maestro.

Entertainment insiders have disclosed that Burna Boy’s magnetic presence comes with a staggering price tag of approximately $700,000, equivalent to a colossal Ugx 2.6 billion, an amount that Hamis Kiggundu, undaunted by the enormity, is prepared to invest for this grand spectacle.

This eagerly anticipated event will mark Burna Boy’s triumphant return to Uganda, his third encounter with the fervent Ugandan audience.

Previously gracing the stage in 2013 at Namboole Stadium for the Club Mega Fest, and again in early 2019 at the enchanting Sheraton Gardens, Burna Boy’s return promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

In March of this year, Hamis Kiggundu delivered a resounding reassurance to the nation, affirming that the Nakivubo Redevelopment Project is on the cusp of fruition.

Taking to social media, the visionary entrepreneur rallied Ugandans to actively participate in the advancement of their homeland, silencing naysayers who had questioned the project’s timeline.

“This endeavor transcends mere sports; it is a testament, a beacon for my fellow Ugandans. If I can do it, so can you. Together, within the realms of pragmatism and reality, we can propel Uganda forward, for God and my Country,” Ham emphatically declared.

Commendations poured in from all corners, with citizens applauding Ham’s tireless efforts. Lutaaya Johnson a notable social media influencer, echoing the sentiments of many, expressed gratitude, hailing Ham’s monumental contribution towards job creation and youth empowerment.

The monumental task of bringing Nakivubo Stadium to life is entrusted to Roko Construction Company, a bastion of excellence in the industry.

The cutting-edge facility will boast a world-class athletic track, a cornucopia of indoor gaming facilities, and a multilevel parking capacity accommodating up to 10,000 vehicles, among other awe-inspiring features.

Hamis Kiggundu took the reins of this ambitious project in 2017, originally slated for completion in 2019. Yet, the stadium’s progress faced adversity, navigating the treacherous terrain of a global pandemic, political intricacies, courtroom battles, and the indispensable process of vendor compensation.

As the finishing touches are applied, anticipation swells for the grand unveiling of Nakivubo Stadium, a testament to Ham’s unyielding resolve, boundless vision, and steadfast devotion to the betterment of Uganda.

The epic night, headlined by Burna Boy, promises to etch itself into the annals of Ugandan history, an indelible testament to the power of dreams transformed into reality.