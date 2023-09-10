Long distance relationship refers to an intimate relationship between partners who are geographically separated from one another. Long distance relationships are hard but they are also incredible in a way that the fact that you can love, support, trust each other from a distance then you will be unstoppable once you are physically together. Personally have experienced long distance relationship and have realised and experienced a lot which am sharing with all the readers.

How to handle a long-distance relationship

Communication is key. Two people in a long-distance relationship must make sure that their communication is constant and effective. You shouldn’t talk to each other because you must, but you should instead do it when both of you want to. This is because communication between two people in a long distance is effective when its wanted and appreciated by both parties. Communication shouldn’t be forced but it has to be natural and passionate. Someone has to feel the zeal and purpose to call you and you must also be filled with joy to pick up the call or reply the text. It shouldn’t be filler-filled because this creates more problems than its can solve.

Communication should be backed up by comprehension. Communication is key but comprehension of what is being communicated is what makes the difference in a long-distance relationship. This is because constant communication without them understanding you won’t make the message reach them the way you need it to. For example, you can tell your lover that “I can’t wait any longer for you because it’s too much” by this you can be just expressing how it’s so hard for you to wait for your lover and how you miss them a lot but they can comprehend it differently and think you are planning to get another person.

Schedule in quality time together. For a long distance relationship to work well and progress, quality time is key. This means devoting special time to your loved one without any divided attention. During this time, you should abandon everything foe example phone calls, or any other person interrupting. You can decide to schedule a phone call date night with your partner at a specific day and time and during that time it’s strictly their time. This makes your partner feel cherished, prioritized and loved and its better than anything you can give them not even money is compared to quality time.

Open up to each other about insecurities. Insecurities are so common in long distance relationships because you’re with a person who is far miles apart and this creates a lot of fears and insecurities. This include calling someone and they don’t pick up and you immediately think that they are cheating, seeing your partner with a particular person of different sex and you quickly judge. So it’s better to talk about all these and let your partner explain to you what the truth is and also to ask them to change about the things that hurt you. If they can’t pick up, then they should send a message to explain why and they should also avoid getting so close with friends of different sex.

Do online activities that can keep you engaged together. These include watching online movies together and playing online games together. These will keep both of you engaged and bonded because while watching and playing online games connection will strengthen and it will confirm its that love is not being with someone you, love is feeling someone even if miles separate you.

Plan future together. Always plan activities and things you want to do with your partner when you get time to meet. This will help both you to have a purpose to settle on because where there is purpose there is commitment so this will give me 100 reasons to stick by the long-distance relationship because both of you have a reason to wait and meet your partner and stay together all your life.

Long distance relationships are challenging but at the same time they always work out because love always wins in this life.

By Mukasa Stanley Katimbo (Academician and Writer)