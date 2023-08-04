Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Soukous maestro Awilo Longomba and Afrigo Band on Thursday joined Stanbic Bank Uganda staff and clients in a symbolic tree planting showcase at Sheraton Kampala Hotel, in a bid to raise awareness on the urgent need to conserve the environment, ahead of the weekend’s much anticipated ‘Legends of Sound’ concert organized by Talent Africa Group.

“We need a beautiful environment to enjoy our beautiful music. Therefore we must all join efforts to conserve our nature. I thank Stanbic Bank for leading this effort in Uganda,” said Awilo, while addressing journalists, shortly after planting a tree.

Diana Ondoga, the Manager Corporate Social Investment at Stanbic Bank Uganda, said Awilo and Afrigo are legends of music who are rendering their platforms to raise awareness on the urgent need to save our climate through tree planting efforts.

“As Stanbic Bank Uganda, we thank them and call on all Ugandans to join support efforts to preserve the environment in their respective communities,” she said.

Philip Otim, Stanbic Bank’s Brand and Marketing Manager said they are pleased to partner with Talent Africa Group to put these two legends of sound—Awilo and Afrigo, on the same stage, this weekend. He said as Standard Bank, they love supporting the passions of Ugandans.

“That’s why we invest in sports, music, and arts in general. To this end, we have innovated around these passions. We have created FlexiPay, our flagship digital payments solution that enables you to enjoy these- passions for less. This weekend, you will enjoy the full suite of benefits that comes with using Flexipay,” he added.

Awilo is in Uganda to perform at the ‘Legends of Sound’ concert organized to celebrate 48 years of Afrigo Band this Saturday at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens in Kampala.