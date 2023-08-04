The former Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Joseph Tamale Mirundi has said that Ugandans have already identified the real moles within the opposition party of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

During an interview with one of the local YouTube media channels,Mirundi noted that the actions of the FDC party President Patrick Oboi Amuriat and his Secretary General Nandala Mafabi are confirmatory signs that they are the moles who want to capture the party from its true solid members.

He added that actions of beating party members at their party headquarters in Najjanankumbi,locking the party chairperson Ambassador Waswa Birigwa within the party premises and not allowing him to get out, confirmed to the country that FDC was under capture by the two moles.

“Now Ssemujju Nganda is scoring and the country is now believing what he says because these two Nandala and Amuriat have shown us that they are now on the government’s side. How do you bring goons to beat up party members at their party headquarters and call press conferences specifically to abuse your members, such things automatically show us that Nandala and Amuriat are now in bed with NRM,” he said.

He added that currently, FDC is going to have two factions those supporting Nandala and Amuriat and those supporting Ssemujju. Mirundi further explained that the aim of Nandala and Amuriat is to capture FDC to become an ally with the government.

“We are going to have two factions now because normally people that President Museveni gives money leave the party and join him but these two came specifically to capture the FDC party. However, they should stop using tribal cards because nobody will support them in Buganda. And for Amuriat, the entire Teso region is now for NRM and Nandala Bugisu is divided and politics is a game of number, so Ssemujju’s side will eventually win them,” he said.

Troubles in FDC stem from the money whose source is yet to be identified. However Ssemujju’s side alleges that it came from President Yoweri Museveni to support Amuriat’s presidential campaigns in return to sell FDC to the National Resistance Movement.