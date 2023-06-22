Singer Pius Mayanja famously known as Pallaso has finally confirmed that he won’t be part of the Purple Party event scheduled to take place at Royal Regency in London, United Kingdom this Saturday (24th, June).

Pallaso broke the news of his performance cancellation on Thursday via his Twitter handle. He revealed that the organizers made a decision to cancel his London show.

“Hello my people in London, a decision has been made to cancel my performance at the Purple party in London. While I recognize that this news is disappointing, I hope you can understand and respect the decision just like I have. I apologize to those who have made special arrangements to attend and support me. This uncertain last-minute cancellation has tested me and my team but we are still strong. I have been through the worst, and it always gets better. Thank you to all the Promoters that have reached out to reschedule new London dates for me and my people to meet on another great day. I will communicate in case we have anything confirmed. Asides from that please go out and support the rest of the performers. I am sure the purple party in London will still be amazing. Thanks,” he said.

Earlier on, the organizers of Purple Party London Edition show issued a statement informing the public that Pallaso won’t be party to it.

“Apologies: The organizers of Purple Party London Edition, which is slated to happen this Saturday, June 24th, at the Royal Regency Hall, would like to inform Ugandans in London that musician Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso will not be performing at the party due to unforeseeable circumstances that have been raised by the Management of the venue, following the vicious saga he got involved in with fellow artist Alien Skin in Kampala a few weeks back. We kindly apologize for the inconvenience caused by this development,” reads the statement.

Pallaso and Patrick Mulwana commonly known as Alien Skin had been booked to perform together at the Royal Regency in London, UK at the Purple Party this weekend however on Wednesday the Fangone Forest boss Alien Skin cancelled his move to London alluding that he cannot sing on the same stage with his now number one nemesis Pallaso.

“I want to make it clear that I won’t be performing in London because I can’t perform with Pallaso on the same stage.”

Alien Skin went on to reveal that he had warned the organizers earlier that it will either be him or Pallaso to entertain revellers at the Royal Regency but not both however they took his words lightly.

Meanwhile, Azawi, David Lutaalo and Mickie Wine are also expected to perform during the show.