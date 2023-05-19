Is there any man in the world that owns a bedroom? I think bedrooms are owned by managements- world over. To live a peaceful and happy life, while in your bedroom, behave like you were being hosted somewhere. Behave like the bed…and the bedroom…is not yours- in whole or in part.

Bro, your bed is not yours. Ya! Its not.

Having that knowledge is very important. This way, there are certain things you will avoid doing…this way…there are certain things she wont have to get angry or be disappointed about…this way…you will be happy that she is not angry or pissed…this way…you can live happy and in peace.

BUT if you want to be unhappy, behave like you own or co-own the bedroom. Start seating on the bed nfwaaaa…coming from the bathroom with your dripping body…throwing your wet towel anywhere… throwing your clothes close to the laundry bucket… using undesignated towels nfwaaa…. leaving stuff everywhere…. or worse…fall asleep in the bed when its not well laid… by well laid I mean laid to her full satisfaction not your way of laying….hmmm….That is when you will discover that that bedroom is not yours.

Bro, also note that…that favourate shirt of yours…those socks…that shoe you love to wear everyday…she hates it soooo much. Walahii! Ya! It has a few days left to disappear.

Bro, she just doesnt talk…because she is tired of talking about it but even the way you press the toothpaste is the reason you see all those pain killers she has. You are the cause of her headache. I swear. Apparently pressing toothpaste from the middle is worse than fighting. Yo that bad bro!

Bro, as for her towel, bambi, never, ever dare use it. She respects you…she loves you…but I am giving you advice for free…leave it. That one, leave it.

And if you are pissed with her, dont say what comes first to your mind…dont say the second…dont say the third…say the 100th sentence that comes to your mind. Whatever you say when you are angry is going to be captured, noted somewhere in a notebook for further reference.

Bro, it wont matter whether what you said was the truth. Say what is right. There is a difference between the truth and what is right to say. Bro, say what is right. Even if you are pissed to the moon and back, I am telling you for free…dont say the first thing that comes to your mind. It may the truth but it may not be the right thing to do. Calm down…calm down…calm down…say the very last thing you would have said. Then, when you are not angry, you may now discuss the truth. But if its said at that point, you are going to understand the meaning and difference of the words FINISHED, and COMPLETELY.

You can take it to the bank, you will be reminded about it someday…and you wont have the excuse of …I was just angry. So before you say anything…first wait…wait…waiiiiit… then…later, after you have withdrawn all you were going to say first, say something. You will thank me later.

Never ever read her diary. You will not like it. I swear to you, half of that diary is about you. YOU are there. All the days you made her happy…all the days you pissed her…she wrote it down…You are there. Even the days you didnt know she was pissed…they are all there. Walayi… its not about you…its about her… its her way of calming herself down…but be sure, you are there. You are the bad guy of her life. Leave her diary alone. Just know that in that diary, there is a bad guy there and most likely it is you. Lol 🙂

Munange, my bro, for them, they write down everything…like everything. If she doesnt maintain a physical diary, she has one in the head. BRO…you are there. We are all there. Them, they write down everything…in ink and in their mind. So, you are in someone’s book…it has chapters, pages, foot notes and even a table of contents…with you as the main subject. Hehehe…this world… fear it.

I have given you advice for free. You will thank me later.