The Territorial Police in Mbarara is actively investigating a case of shooting that happened today 19th May 2023 at around 6pm.

Uganda Police Force Deputy Spokesperson Polly Namaye says a police officer identified as NO.50158 PC Opio Charles attached to the Field Force Unit (FFU) Mbarara, shot and killed CPL Yeremiah Paper, a UPDF Officer attached to Ruhengyere Engineering Brigade at Police/ Prison Cell at the residence of FFU opposite bank of Uganda Mbarara branch.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the duo had a misunderstanding that led to the Shooting. We have arrested the suspect and he is being held at CPS Mbarara while the gun suspected to have been used in the murder has been recovered and exhibited,” Namaye said in a statement on Friday.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.

” We shall give more updates on the progress of the investigation in due course.We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” Namaye added.