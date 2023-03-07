By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

You can call her one of the fast rising style and personal growth icons among Kampala’s up town ladies.

A mother, a wife, a successful entrepreneur and an advocate for personal growth and branding, Manuela Mulondo is a lady who has come to be associated with many things style, class, positive and progressive among Kampala’s elite vibrant and youthful women.

It’s for all those reasons and more that newly opened exclusive women’s fashion store Cadia chose her to be their Brand Ambassador as she seems to bring out everything the fashion store stands for.

Commenting on her appointment as Brand Ambassador for Cadia, Mulondo said there is something for every woman who loves to dress well and look classy at Cadia.

“ From night wear, home wear, casual smart, office wear, it is all available plus the finest bags and shoes to accessorise with” she said.

Extra amenities

The store also comes with fitting rooms where ladies can try on the clothes of their choice in front of full size dressing mirrors, a waiting area with fancy couches to enhance one’s shopping experience and an in house bar where you can catch a drink and a snack to sum it all up.

Located at Garden city one of the affluent shopping malls in the city, Cadia has joined the local fashion retail business with a promise to provide a memorable shopping experience for customers with quality outfits that will leave a lasting impression.

Whether it is shoes, bags, jackets, office and casual wear, sassy outfits that will keep your man ogling at you like he has just seen you for the first time, Cadia fashion store has put it all together for you with a wide selection that includes some of the finest brands across Europe and the USA.

Email: michaelkanaabi@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +256701133509