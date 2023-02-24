By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

She is talented and she has the energy that can make her a big star having gained the confidence and experience to take her to the next level through performing with some of Kampala’s big bands for a couple of years now.

Laura Atyang has been a mainstay on the live band scene in Kampala having performed and earned recognition over the years with Blood Brothers band, Magic Horns band, Urban Soul, Bahati and more recently D#Maestroz band.

Maestro Studios CEO Baguma Francis is very upbeat about their maiden signing and called Atyang a very promising talent that is bound to go international jokingly adding she only has to go through customs and boom she will be an international star.

To make this process smooth, Baguma commends Counsel Silver Kyagulanyi who has used his expertise in regards to copyright law in Uganda and the music business on the whole which has been instrumental in ensuring this new project takes off.

With a full album to her name called Alakara that made her authentic African sound clear to all plus the variety she offers in terms of genres, the only place for Atyang is up going forward. Her maiden album was produced by established producers Jude Mugerwa and Sam Bisaso with a 6 track EP in the works to be released soon as well.

Commenting on why she chose Maestro Studios as her Management, Afro jazz artiste Atyang said it came naturally for her having experienced part of their exceptional professionalism working with D#Maestroz band which is under the same management.

“With their experience, dedication to taking me to the next level and the faith they have in me, I believe it was the best decision for me and I am ready to fly with a management team that believes in and is dedicated to pushing my brand,” Atyang says.

Signed and sealed, Maestro Studios is promising to take Atyang international as part of the new projects they have for 2023 and beyond. Their message to the lovers of good music is to watch the space as they unveil Atyang anew and line up more great artistes to come.

Email: michaelkanaabi@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +256701133501