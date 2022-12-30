Firebase artiste Mayega Tadeo commonly known as Zex Bilangilangi has said he doesn’t need Bobi Wine’s permission to perform at Bebe Cool’s music show.

On Boxing Day the magical Dance hall singer pulled a superb performance at Kiwatule Recreation Center and his performance contributed to the success of Bebe Cool’s Tondeka e’Kiwatule show 2022 however, his attendance left many firebases and Bobi Wine lovers not happy nicknaming Zex a traitor who had betrayed his longtime master ‘Bobi Wine’.

However, the ‘magazine’ singer retaliated and informed his critics that he is an adult who has the right to make his own decision without anybody’s influence. He went on and revealed that he was invited to perform at the Tondeka e’Kiwatule show and he did not have to seek Bobi’s permission to perform at the event.

He also noted that Bebe Cool is his personal friend and there was no problem with him performing at Kiwatule.

“I was invited to perform and that’s all. I don’t think anyone has a problem with that.”

Zex is a Firebase Crew member, a music group which has not been in good blood with Bebe Cool’s group called Gagamel for more than a decade.