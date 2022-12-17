As part of its long-standing tradition, Coca-Cola has today launched its Iconic Christmas caravan campaign known to spread cheer during the festive season. The Christmas caravans were officially flagged off this evening from Akamwesi shopping mall, Kyebando and are expected to run till Christmas day.

The caravans will now travel to different towns across the country where they will surprise residents with an assortment of items including assorted gifts, soft drinks, and food items to help them prepare for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Coca-Cola is continuing the promise of Real Magic®, its new global brand platform and philosophy that invites everyone, everywhere to celebrate the magic of humanity. Central to the philosophy is the belief that we find magic when we come together and share experiences. The real magic of Christmas invites us to experience a higher sense of appreciation for loved ones, a sense of community, and our need to be present with each other this Christmas, above all else.

“December is the season when loved ones, families, friends, and neighbours come together to share laughter, stories and bond over meals and drinks. We want to be part of your celebration! We hope the caravan experience will enrich the festivities and sprinkle some magic to it,” remarked Arthur Ankankwasa, Franchise Manager Uganda Coca-Cola East and Central Franchise.

“We are proud to associate with the Christmas spirit, it’s something we treasure and spread in all communities we operate. Coca-Cola continues to not only refresh people with delicious drinks, but to also refresh communities, she added.

In wider plans to mark the festive season, the brand’s iconic Caravans will transverse different communities. For almost three decades, since they first lit up the small screen in a TV ad in the mid-1990s, Coca-Cola has built its Caravans truck asset as a powerful and tangible icon of Christmas across the globe. The brand will be curating a truly magical, festive experience centred around sharing meals with an ice-cold Coca-Cola drink. to bring communities around Uganda together for festive cheer.

Isaac Sekasi, Commercial Director, Coca-Cola Bottling Africa Uganda reminded Ugandans of the magic of family, and shared experiences.

“Every day is a celebration, but this festive season we want to spread extra cheer. Coming for a two-year lockdown where people experience different hardships, this is a reminder to celebrate the magic around us; family loved ones and happy moments. We invite you to refocus on the magic within us, it takes a different lens to see magic. Use a red lens!”

“It celebrates families and friends, past and present, as well as those shared recipes, memories, and traditions that bind generations together over the Christmas meal. At Coca-Cola, we want to create meaningful connections with audiences this holiday season. Wishing you all a safe and happy festive season as we continue refreshing Africa every day while making our continent a better place,” he concluded.