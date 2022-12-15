Have you started planning for your Christmas holiday yet?

Getting organised is the best way to ensure you’ll have more cheer and less stress during this festive season.

And Kabira Country Club, has got you covered.

Kabira Country Club is the leading boutique and luxurious hotel in Kampala. It is very affordable for all classes of people.

Located on Plot 63, Old Kira Road, Bukoto, the club has got a world-class restaurant, gymnasium, accommodation and state of the art swimming pools.

It is also the perfect hotel for a relaxing getaway and a venue to hold special events and weddings. Also, the Terrace overlooks the swimming pool and the courtyard. It extends from the restaurant, bar and coffee shop, giving a relaxing outdoor informal dining experience.

The hotel is also ranked based on its uniqueness in serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant offers contemporary delicious dining; a mouth-watering array of food from around the world with mood lighting and music with a simple sit-down buffet.

Kabira Country Club boasts of fantastic and luxurious leisure swimming pools to swim, splash or do nothing but relax and its proximity to the playroom makes it the ideal for all to dine.

You can enjoy a great afternoon in the 2 solar-heated swimming pools. The Courtyard pool is the central point of the complex. It is 25m in length; ideal for laps, sunbathing or just relaxing and being served by our stewards. The Family Pool has a splash pool ideal for toddlers built within it. It is well-shaded and an ideal venue for family pool parties.

All pools have certified lifeguards when they are in use. The pools are suitable for all levels of swimmers.

The Spa at Kabira Country Club offers a uniquely customized level of service where each moment of the journey caters to the guest’s selected intention.

Through the careful stimulation of the senses, guests are enveloped in a haven of relaxation. Treatment a day, the spa is a perfect way to relax and smoothen life by offering luxury treatments and relaxing massages, specifically designed for women, men and couples.

The hotel also has a grass playing field ideal for jogging, Football, ultimate Frisbee, touch Rugby and other outdoor activities with three international standard squash courts, four world-class clay floodlit tennis courts, floodlit basketball court, however, court facilities need to be pre-booked since guests can request training from the hotel’s qualified trainers.