The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) joined other development partners to celebrate the International Human Rights Day (IHRD) at Layibi Market Grounds, Gulu City, yesterday.

Conducted under the theme: “Dignity, Freedom and Justice for all”, UPDF was joined by the Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prisons Service, UN Human Rights Commission, ACT Uganda, Hands of Women, CARE Uganda and Gulu University, among others; to promote and protect the rights and freedoms of citizens.

In her remarks as she presided over the function, the Deputy Mayor of Gulu City,Mrs. Christine Olok, noted that Uganda is joining the rest of the world to celebrate the 75th Universal Declaration of Human Rights and re-echoed the roles played by different stakeholders towards the promotion of human rights.

She mentioned that the function was supposed to be held on 10th December 2022 but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Mrs. Olok commended sister security agencies for restoring peace in the country and also thanked government for its tireless efforts towards the protection of the rights of women, girls and people living with disabilities, among others.

Speaking during the same function, the UPDF 4 Division Commander Brig Gen Bonny Bamwiseki applauded both government and development partners for creating awareness about rights of citizens in the different local communities.

He noted that the UPDF is a pro-people army, ready to observe and protect the rights of each individual.

He said: “If any member of the UPDF contravenes with the agreed standards on the protection of human rights, he does it as an individual and shall be individually held liable.”

The 4 Division Commander cautioned everyone to protect the rights of each other since we all exist for the same cause, freedom.

He, however, called for the deliberate fight against Gender Based Violence to uplift family welfare.

The function was also attended by the Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Alfred Alula, and the DSP Gulu (SP) Nansaba Regina, among others.