Today, Buganda Land Board in partnership with Guoji group ( Mirembe-Ssentema project partners) have given out Christmas gifts to the residents of Ssentema as a way of giving back to society. The gifts given out included sugar, cooking oil, soap, salt, rice among others.

The BLB team was led by Ms. Namaganda Olivia whereas the Guoji group was led by Ms. Wendy Shen.

According to Ms.Namaganda, this arrangement is about thanking the residents of the area for their cooperation with the Guoji group in implementing the Ssentema affordable housing project at the Busiro Ssaza headquarters.

Ssebwana Owek.Charles Kisiriiza has thanked the residents for warmly welcoming the Ssentema project in the area. He equally thanked BLB and Guoji group for giving back to people especially the underprivileged in the area.