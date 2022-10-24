Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) recently launched an exciting three-month Under the Crown (UTC) promotion dubbed ‘Believe and Win Ug’. This campaign presents a unique opportunity for Ugandan consumers to win exciting prizes worth millions of shillings by simply purchasing Coca-Cola products; Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Novida, Krest or Stoney 300ml glass bottle and checking under the crown to participate.

As part of the promotion, three (3) lucky Ugandans will each win an all-expenses paid trip to watch the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with hundreds more winning Television sets from World Cup global partner Hisense, Multichoice Decoders from official broadcaster Multichoice Uganda Limited, smartphones and airtime worth two hundred million shillings.

Below is a conversation with Shadiah Nalugwa, a Victoria University student and the second lucky winner scheduled to travel to Qatar for the world cup opening match.

Who is Shadiah Nalugwa?

I’m a 21year old student at Victoria University pursuing Business Administration in my first year.

How did you find out that you won in the Coca-Cola ‘Believe and Win’ promotion?

I found out about the ‘Believe and Win’ promotion through a poster. I was at a shop, and someone handed me the poster. I was intrigued but I didn’t know much about it. I decided to give it a chance by following the instruction on it.

I bought Stoney (its my favorite because of the ginger taste), when I checked under the crown, I got numbers that I texted. I was rewarded with airtime on my first attempt. I told myself it was a good deal, ‘bought soda at UGX 1,000 and got back airtel airtime of 2,000 UGX. I started taking soda more often, I would take it for breakfast, lunch and when I get any other opportunity. Most times I won airtime. I even recruited my friends to take soda and give me the bottle crowns. I wish I had started sooner

One afternoon, I received a call, and I was told I had won a ticket. I was too excited; I forgot all the details after that. This is my first time participating in a promotion. Many companies do run promotions, but I have always been skeptical, this was different.

I’m happy that the very first time I participated in a promotion, I won big! Many people tried but I got lucky.

How many times did u drink before winning?

I can’t remember exactly how many times because after a while, taking soda became a routine even up to now.

What made you participate?

The free airtime I used to win motivated me to continue taking soda. Every soda I used to take had a code under the crown. I kept on hoping for something bigger!

What are you looking forward to at the world cup?

I’m not much of a soccer fan, though I support, I know some footballers and informed about some teams. I’m looking forward to meeting many people, seating in a big, stadium and watching football live away from the screen. I’m excited about watching soccer in a better stadium.

How do you feel about being a winner?

I was very excited about winning since it was my first time participating in a promotion. I got my first passport one month back, I have never travelled out of Uganda so I’m excited. All expenses are paid for which makes it even better.

Even before I won the ticket, I had hopes of traveling this year. God answered my prayers by giving me a golden opportunity to fulfil that dream.

Thank you, Coca-Cola, for giving back to your customers!

Message

My message to other people is that they should start believing in promotions. Do you know we have people who have a mentality that promotions are won by friends and family members of the organizers? I don’t know anyone from Coca-Cola but won. These promotions are real.