Over Shs25M is up for grabs in Wednesday’s grand finale of the annual Nile Breweries entrepreneurship campaign dubbed ‘Be A Millionaire’.

The campaign soon coming to an end was launched in July where over 200 participants joined however after intensive scrutiny it was narrowed down to 50 participants who underwent business training by Enterprise Uganda.

The top 50 participants were selected after a two-day business boot camp and were selected from all 5 regions including North, Southwest, East, Central and West, they were specifically trained to develop the psychological fortitude required to establish, run and grow a business.

After the first quiz challenge at the regional level, the top 5 participants were chosen per region reducing the number from 50 to 25 “From the 25 who participated in the face-off quiz, the top five finalists were selected from which we’ll determine the last man standing,” said Nile Breweries Communications Manager Flora Aduk.

“Shs25m is up for grabs in the finale. Each correct answer will be awarded 1m. Each participant can win up to 5m in the quiz and the last man standing will walk away with a grand prize of Shs10m,” she said.

The 5 participants from regions North, East, West, South West and Central will face off quiz testing their business acumen and general knowledge.

Onapito Ekomoloit, NBL Legal and Corporate Affairs director said “ we adopted the quiz format for this campaign to not only make it fun but also to widen contestants &knowledge. We want it to be exciting and task minds.”

Who are the finalists?

The regional challenge concluded on Saturday confirming all 5 grand finale participants and these include;

Etyak Emmanuel, 26-year-old from Lira City, is a baker who represented the Northern region and takes pride in supplying communities in Lira with “delicious” sugar-free pastries such as cakes, bread doughnuts and cookies which ‘The Bakery’, his business makes using stevia instead of sugar. He emerged as the winner of the 3rd weekly Be A Millionaire season 2 regional challenge. using stevia instead of sugar.

“This is a good opportunity to be at the last stage, at this stage, there is no one is going to lose because along the way we have been winning. Away from the prizes, the boot camp has also helped me a lot and I intend to use the knowledge I acquired from Enterprise Uganda to run my business. Also, I now know how to mobilize resources for my business,” told Watchdog Uganda on Tuesday.

Kenneth Ojok 29, owns a pork joint in Gulu, he relies on suppliers for daily stock. According to him, using the money, he won, he will be able to hire a motorbike and move to village areas to buy pigs. He added that the money will enable him to buy more chairs, tables and utensils for his pork joint.

Ojok was the first contestant to win Shs1M from the Be A Millionaire face-off game show. “If I emerge as a winner, definitely I will use this money to start my own piggery farm such that in the long run, I will be my own supplier, this will also help me increase my profit margins. The knowledge I acquired since I joined this campaign has enabled me to understand the dynamics of business better and I now know how my business can survive.”

Ojok won a tiebreaker against fellow contestant Charles Kyanda, a Briquettes entrepreneur from Jinja, representing the Eastern region, which secured him a spot in the final stage.

Priscila Esther Kisakye is a student from Gulu University in her final year doing Bio-system engineering. She has a bakery and snack business in Gulu city. Speaking with Watchdog Uganda Kisakye said “This campaign has helped to learn how a business can thrive despite the challenges. In case I become the last woman standing in Wednesday’s grand finale I will use the money to enlarge my business.”

Ronald Okurut is an entrepreneur dealing in exporting fruits and vegetables, his company is called ‘Timeless Venture Private Limited’ He represents the Central region. In an interview with Watchdog Uganda, he noted that the campaign offered him a wonderful opportunity that has helped him to create connections and learn financial discipline.

“One thing that has learnt from this campaign is never to give up no matter what people say. Secondly, I have learnt how to avoid impulse expenses in case I receive unexpected money. If I win, I want to add on that money and buy land for the business or buy heavy-duty coolers since we deal in perishable goods we need as soon as possible.”

The 5th one is David Okidi who is also from Northern Region.

Be A Millionaire Campaign is a campaign whose aim is to uplift young entrepreneurs in Uganda to foot into the competitive world of market and business.