Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) recently launched an exciting three-month Under the Crown (UTC) promotion dubbed ‘Believe and Win Ug’.

This campaign presents a unique opportunity for Ugandan consumers to win exciting prizes worth millions of shillings by simply purchasing Coca-Cola products; Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Novida, Krest or Stoney 300ml glass bottle and checking under the crown to participate.

As part of the promotion, three (3) lucky Ugandans will each win an all-expenses paid trip to watch the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with hundreds more winning Television sets from World Cup global partner Hisense, Multichoice Decoders from official broadcaster Multichoice Uganda Limited, smartphones and airtime worth two hundred million shillings.

We caught up with Nakyeyune Dorothy – the first lucky winner scheduled to travel to Qatar for the world cup opening match – and amidst her excitement, asked her a few questions.

Who is Nakyeyune Dorothy?

I’m a 23year old Fashion designer from Makindye, currently working at Ham towers.

How did you get to participate?

I have always loved Coca-Cola and drink it often. One day I was listening to the radio when I heard about the ‘believe and Win’ promotion. I started checking under the bottle every time I would buy a glass bottle of Coca-Cola. I won airtime the first two times; I was motivated by this and continued to drink in hope of winning more prizes. I didn’t expect to win the ticket to Qatar to watch the World cup opening match.

How did winning make you feel?

I was very excited when I found out that I had won. I’m looking forward to watching the match live and meeting one of my favourite players Marcus Rashford. I still have mixed reactions, I’m happy and afraid at the same time.

It will be my first time to travel out of the country and also board a plane. I’m super happy.

What message do you have for everyone out there?

Coca-Cola’s Believe and Win campaign is real. You have to try it yourself and see it firsthand. Keep drinking to win. You can buy any of the Coca-Cola products; Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Novida, Krest or Stoney 300ml glass bottle and check under the crown to enter the draw.

Any other comments?

Thank you, Coca-Cola, for this opportunity. I did not ever think that I would have the opportunity to travel on an all-expense paid trip. It’s a dream come true.