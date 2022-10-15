Tears of joy were all over Justine Nakalema and her husband after winning a brand new motorcycle and Shs100,000 as fuel tip in an ongoing 11th edition of Kansai Plascon’s paint and win promotion.

Nakalema who had come with her husband to pick up their prize narrated that she bought paint worth Shs2,000,000 to stock up her hardware store. And on lifting the paint can to see what she had won, she screamed and burst out in tears when she realized she had won the Bodaboda with Shs100,000 worth of fuel. Her husband was too overcome with joy, he started dancing.

Another female winner who was excited upon receiving her prize is Grace Lily Lamara who had bought 8 tins of paint to paint her late brother’s house and won Shs100,000.

The ongoing campaign dubbed ‘The Color Cup’ was launched last month at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende and it is to run for ten (10) weeks from October 1st October until December 12th. Every week there will be 6 winners.

The campaign is also aimed at strengthening the relations with their customers, partners, the painters through various touch points including country-wide trade activations and online engagements.

Over Shs2 billion have been invested towards the promotion.

“We shall be rewarding our customers with Shs1million daily, Shs3million weekly and other exciting rewards including bodabodas and fuel vouchers among others. All you need to do is buy Plascon Paint worth Shs100,000, get a scratch card and SMS your code to 7197 for a chance to win,” the Managing Director of Kansai Plascon, Santosh Gumte said last month during the launch.

He added, “We’ve made it a tradition to share part of the proceeds with the vulnerable persons in our community. We will do the same this year. A Kit worth Shs50,000,000 will be put aside for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) donations over and above our existing commitments. Last year, this went to Entebbe Grade 1 Regional Referral Hospital. This year’s recipients will be announced later in November.”

According to Mr Gumte, last year, Plascon donated supplies worth 50 million shillings to the Entebbe Grade One Hospital, the first hospital to handle cases of Covid-19 in the country. They also donated items like mattresses, gloves, face masks, buckets, basins, JIK, disinfectant liquid and sanitiser on top of repainting the hospital wards.