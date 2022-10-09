Nigerian music maestro Rema, real name Divine Ikubor put up a wonderful live performance in Uganda on Saturday’s Afropalooza festival at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Although it is not common for rappers to perform live, the Nigerian superstar showed Ugandans that it’s very possible. His performance was too fantastic, one would say, his team made wonderful homework.

He made his way to the stage covered with the Ugandan flag, a gesture to show that he was celebrating with Ugandans on their 60 years of independence. He put up a spirited performance he dubbed a “rave”.

He began his performance with Ginger me, Calm down, Rave and Roses and many other songs.

Rema’s Saturday performance becomes the second one in Uganda following a good showcase at the Ciroc Pop Night grand finale in December 2019.

Prior to his performance, many artists including; Bennie Ganter, Bigtrill, The Mith, Rick Man, Lomu, Janzi Band, Lilian, Maurice Kirya, Vinka and Navio performed and the audience really enjoyed the first round of Afropalooza festival.

Afropalooza festival has been organized by Talent Africa with aim of celebrating Culture, Music, and Art from the last 60 years of Uganda’s independence.

The festival is a two days event and it will end on Sunday, more artists such as legendary reggae artist Maddox Ssematimba, Ragga Dee, Salvado, Cindy, Myko Ouma and Kenya’s Sauti Soul will perform.