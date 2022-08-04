As Uganda’s beleaguered economy reels from devastating effects of Covid 19, a sizeable number of entrepreneurs and innovators are spending sleepless nights, working tirelessly to bring about the badly needed economic recovery and boost household incomes.

These individuals have come up with impressive innovative ideas tailored towards sufficiently healing economic wounds inflicted on the economy.

Among them is, Sue O’chola Casaderoy (proprietor of Casaderoy), in collaboration with her partners; Martina Wetaya and Rinah Wamagezi came up with an exciting establishment, the Luthuli Avenue Night Market.

It presents impressive opportunities to vendors, retailers and small scale manufacturers to showcase, promote and sell their products.

The Luthuli Avenue Night Market will be hosted for the second time on 5th August, 2022 at the popular Bugolobi restaurant, bar and African Art Center, Casaderoy.

The night market phenomenon is the brainchild of the trio, who have been working behind the scenes to give Uganda’s creative industry another stage on which they can promote, sell and showcase their goods and services.

Sue O’chola Casaderoy underlined the urgent need to boost innovations in Uganda, by undertaking such ventures, which provide a platform for various traders to promote and realize financial value for their products, coupled with stimulating new ideas in the fields of food, music and culture.

“The night market is a celebration of creators, culture, food, music and community,” said O’chola.

Adding weight to O’chola’s assertions, Ms Martina Wetaya, the co-founder of the establishment expressed positivity and heightened optimism with this initiative, which according to her will address market gaps for locally made products, by providing local traders with a platform to promote and sell their products.

“It’s a space where small business owners and creators can sell their products, promote their businesses and network with like-minded people, all while having a great time with live acoustic music and the most amazing food.” Ms Wetaya added.

The Luthuli Ave Night Market is taking place on 5th August 2022 at Casaderoy, located on Plot 16A Luthuli Avenue from 5p.m. into the late night.

For enquiries, Ms. Martina Wetaya can be contacted on +256 788 654 284, luthuliavenightmarket@gmail.com