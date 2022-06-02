Reknown traditional healer Sophia Namutebi famously known as Mama Fina has publicly announced that she will be part of the many fans who will grace Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s music show.

The “Katonda wabanaku” concert will take place this Friday, 3rd June at Hotel Africana. It will be like the Born Again martyrs day celebration.

Mama Fina said she and Pastor Wilson have a similar humble background (started off so bad but have now made it in life), he welcomes both the rich and poor into his church, he is a people’s person and those are some of the reasons why he is her favorite.

She declared Friday a no working day and invited all her fellow traditional healers to join her at the concert and also offered free healing sessions the following day for all clients who will present their concert tickets at her work place.

Mama Fina said she is set to release a gospel collaboration with Pastor Bugembe because she has sang the cultural / traditional songs for quite a while now.