The UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima has expressed her love for Pallaso’s music and how it touches her heart.

“@McPallaso God has given you a very special gift. You touch many hearts through your music!” Winnie wrote on her twitter page.

Byanyima’s shower of praise to Pallaso follows last week’s video where the former was seen vibing to the latter’s “Mpa love” song in the studio during her Capital FM Uganda interview.

The video went viral and out of excitement, the Team Good Music proprietor and current male artist of the year (Pallaso) was prompted to re-share it on all his social media platforms. Out of excitement, Pallaso went aboard to call Byanyima ‘UN Secretary General’. Winnie was kind in her correction, though.

To further her cause, Winnie Byanyima, who is also Dr Kizza Besigye’s wife, further asked Pallaso to join her in the fight against AIDS.

Currently, Pallaso is really having the time of his life musically.