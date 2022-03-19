When Swangz’s Avenue’s Priscilla Zawedde alias Azawi released her ‘My Year’ song, she meant the start of her journey to greatness in Music.

The Janzi awards female artist of the year has really had a smooth run lately, from being noticed globally, becoming a big brand, getting huge endorsements to releasing hit songs one after another. Too many achievements coming her way.

Azawi received a YouTube silver play button on Thursday 18th March 2022 after surpassing 100,000 subscribers because of her recently uploaded songs.

She is now among the few Ugandan content creators and artist who have attained this milestone.

Azawi expressed gratitude to her fans for the support through social media.

“Thank you Youtube music 🙏 and to the fans who make the views count Muli Ba Majje Nyo 💜💜,” she wrote.