Prophet Elvis Mbonye, the leader of Zoe fellowship, has unveiled a multi million dollar fellowship ground in Lweza, along Entebbe road.

The talk around town has always been about why he has no church or permanent place of fellowship, yet he is one of the few preachers with a big congregation, composed of Kampala’s elite class.

Prophet Mbonye first rented Kyadondo rugby grounds, which inconvenienced the normal activities of the place. He then shifted to Lugogo Zoe grounds for the Tuesday fellowships.

However, Tuesday 15th March was a special day for the lavish Prophet and his followers when they finally congregated at their own permanent grounds. Zoe fellowship home is located at Lweza next to Acacia Lakeside campus.

The place is said to be a big multi-million dollar property that comes with a lake view, easily accessible (along the road), and has ample parking space. It is totally suitable for his elite congregation.

The opening ceremony featured performances from gospel artist Ruyonga, a choir from Kenya, fireworks, cake cutting, and of course, worship with his choir the Zoe Melodies who are popularly known for their impressive voices and unique songs.

Prophet Mbonye however sent the crowd into overdrive when he appeared without his ring on the finger. The gesture left many guessing or asking if this time, they should expect a wedding!