Sheila Nduhukire, the Public Relations Manager of National Medical Stores (NMS) is off the shelf.

The former NBS TV news anchor introduced her lover only identified as Billy to her parents in the Western district of Uganda-Kazo on Saturday.

The glamorous event was attended

by a few top-notch and close relatives to the couple.

She is the eldest daughter to Bishop Steven Namanya of North Ankole diocese.

Ykee Benda heartbroken?

Its no public secret that singer Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda is/was one of the city men who had a crush on the beautiful Nduhukire for some good years.

However, in 2020, Benda explained why his attempt to have a romantic relationship with Ndukuhire failed to come to life.

During an interview with Bukedde TV , Benda said that Sheila got the opportunity to be Mrs Tugume but she misused it, so he had to go back to his baby mama.

“Sheila Nduhukire failed out on the love game because she got the opportunity but failed to utilize it. When you get a chance to be approached by a powerful person like me, you have to respond quickly, but she failed to do so. Her chance is now gone and it’s really very bad for her,” he said.

It should be remembered that Benda tried so much to woo Sheila on many occasions.He at one time promised to visit Sheila’s parents and make their relationship official.

“I have watched her on TV for some time. I am single myself and I am sure she is the kind of person I want. I need to meet her parents and lay my intentions dear,” Benda said, but possibly he wasn’t the ideal man for her.