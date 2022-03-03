Emmanuel Lwasa is one of Masaka’s richest businessmen who is always talked about in the media because of showing off his businesses or his embarrassing viral clips on social media.

He has a weakness for musicians, TV personalities and socialites as he surely knows this is all that keeps him in the media. Lwasa dated Desire Luzinda (artist) before she left Uganda, Diana Nabatanzi (TV personality) which ended really badly with throwing shade at one another and a few months later he was introduced by his current lover Angel.

As he was interviewed by NBS TV’s Kayz a few days ago, a drunk Lwasa promised to give his wife Angel a baby in 2005!! Yet we are in 2022, he didn’t end at that he also started aggressively kissing her on camera. Can this man respect himself, really!

Being the lady she is, Angel moved away slowly as she made it clear to Kayz that Lwasa is a big mess and needs to improve or change for the best. Does this mean the newlyweds are about to call it quits?