Jackie Chandiru was one of the Blu 3 band members alongside Cinderella Sanyu (alias Cindy), Lilian Mbabazi and later Mya when Cindy left the group. The group later separated and the members went solo.

Throughout her solo career, Jackie was known for her great vocals and unmatched stage performances. With songs like ‘gold digger’ and many others, Chandiru was doing so well in Uganda’s challenging music industry and was known country wide as one of the best female artists.

Jackie later resorted to drugs as many other famous people do around the world and this almost led to the end of her music career. She was taken to rehab a number of times by fellow artists like the late Mozwey Radio (RIP) and so many others but all in vain because she always relapsed.

Her first stage performance this year was on one of the Next media events ‘Sanyuka Naffe’, where she gave all her best like her old good days.

When interviewed, Chandiru said she gets her energy from the too much love her fans show her whenever she hits the stage even after a very long time. She also added that she’s back and strong as before.

The former BLU 3 member assured her fans that she and the other original BLU 3’s (Cindy and Lilian) are working on a project in silence that will soon be revealed so they should all expect a reunion soon.

Chandiru is back in Uganda and already hit the studios with a new released song ‘Kwata’ and so many more songs to be released soon as she calls this her year.

We wish her all the best.