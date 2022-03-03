Zari Hassan has surely lost her magic before the Ugandan party animals. Zari, one of Uganda’s socialites and social media sweethearts with more than 10 million followers on Instagram, found herself in tears after she organised an event which attracted empty chairs and tables.

Zari, found her fame after marrying showbiz tycoon, the late Ivan Ssemwanga and later Tanzania’s internationally renown artist Diamond Platnumz.

She and the late Ssemwanga had investments in South Africa which she currently handles and because of that she has a home in Pretoria (SA). The boss lady is also going to feature on an MTV reality show.

She used to host the annual all white party at one of Uganda’s finest clubs with the help of late Ssemwanga (baby daddy) RIP. This was the party of the year back then since it featured celebrities and big money spenders from all over the country.

Trust me with all this bio one would think that anything she organises would definitely be a success until last weekend when Ugandans disappointed her.

So she arrived in Uganda a few days to her pool party at The Pearl of Africa hotel, no media rounds, no advertisements just hopping for the best.

Zari said she had her people who believed in her and surely were coming through for the event but to our surprise the pool party flopped so bad that it was attended by less than 25 people and the rest were empty tables and chairs.

She even failed to leave her room at the hotel after making countless calls and responses were still negative (empty chairs).

How could she even appear at such an event! I mean its Zari Guys’. But Ugandans WHY?

Anyway it’s so clear that the bosslady has lost fame in Uganda and should know that we have new party bosses on the scene whose events are always a full house.