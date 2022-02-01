Singer Douglas Mayanja, famously known as Weasel has revealed that he fainted twice on the day his singing partner Mowzey Radio died.

In his social media post on Tuesday, Weasel said after learning about Radio’s death, he couldn’t take it in so he fainted over two times to the extent that he was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

“It was this very day 2018 wen the Radio Changed Frequency…. the Air Waves went mute..the streets went silent with shock & Great fear. The King Was Gone. This very day I fainted like Twice and I was put on an emergency drip to get me back up so that I can Hold it together for our Family & Fans….Special Thanks to some people who covered us during that time… The Artists, The State, The President, Promoters etc Special Thanks To Balaam, Bryan white, Gen Muhoozi For Giving us security and Kololo airstrip & Kagga coz it reached a time when it was too much for us to handle because Radio was loved worldwide,” Weasel said in a Facebook post.

Radio died of blood clotting on 1st February 2018 from Case Clinic hospital in Kampala where he was being treated for head injuries, he had sustained in an alleged bar brawl on 22nd January the same year.