I submit to you “that a Woman’s most important asset is NOT her LOOKS, it is how she THINKS!”

In fact, over the years I have come to the forgone conclusion that “a Woman with a beautiful BODY can turn heads, but a Woman with a beautiful MIND can turn businesses around!”

So here are 8 ways to tell if your Girlfriend or wife has BUSINESS SENSE and she can help you build a Business.

1. She dresses for Success, not to Seduce.

Take it from me; if there is one distinguishing feature between highly successful women and less successful women, it is their ability to dress for SUCCESS, NOT dress to SEDUCE. All the successful women I know, be it Marissa Mayer, Oprah Winfrey or Michelle Obama understand that, what you wear says a lot about your brand as a person. No wonder such women are quoted in both Business Magazines, and Fashion Magazines.

Your girl friend or woman has business sense, if she dresses to WIN, not to SIN

2. She lives below her means.

That doesn’t mean she lives poor. But it does mean that she has enough sense to use the 50,000 she has in her purse to pay for her CIM exam, than use it all to buy Brazilian hair! She can ask you to stay in single room in Nakulabye then renting in ntinda just for showbiz .You can tell your woman can build a business if, she is willing to look Broke TODAY, so she can live like a Queen TOMORROW.

3. She surrounds herself with friends who are Problem Solvers, not Attention Seekers.

Show me a successful woman and I will show you a woman who has a network of friends who are World Changers. As Zig Ziglar said,” Surround yourself with people who are ONLY going to lift you higher.

You can tell your woman has business sense, by observing her friends.

4. She blames herself, not her Gender

Unlike other women, she doesn’t waste time complaining about the obstacles women face in doing business or getting a promotion at work. Instead, she embraces the challenge of being a woman at work, and takes it head on. You will never hear a successful woman blame her failures on the fact that she is a woman.

5. She believes she can SUCCEED

By that, I mean she believes in herself and her own ability to succeed in business. It is Bobi Wine who first said, “Whether you think you can, or think you can’t. You’re right.”

6. She supports other Women.

One of the tragic lessons I learnt in my days of preaching as a College student was that, unlike men who supported other backsliding brothers, sisters rarely preached to or supported other sisters when they backslid.

It is Madeleine Albright, the first woman to become the US Secretary of State, who first said, “There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.”

You can tell your woman has business sense, if she helps and supports other female to succeed.

7. She stays CURRENT.

That means she continuously exposes herself to new knowledge, information, and ideas that can upgrade her skills, and help her earn more income. The key is, in the information age, “to earn more, one has to learn more,” Brian Tracy

8. She is willing to take risks.

This means she takes risks, albeit calculated risks, not only in business but also in committing herself to you. Even when she may not see you succeeding at PRESENT, she believes in you, to the extent that she invests her spiritual, mental and emotional resources in YOU.

Let me end with this, a Woman’s best investment is NOT her wardrobe, it is the Man she marries.!

………..Chose wisely………