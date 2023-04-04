Rt. Hon. Namayanja Rose Nsereko, the NRM Deputy Secretary General, has called on every individual, household, and parent who earns an income to consider investing in group agroforestry. She made this appeal during her speech at the Ivory Hotel in Nansana, Wakiso district, where she presided over the issuing of land titles to over 150 clients of Bangafi Agro-Forestry Company.

“Agroforestry is a long-term commitment that not only serves as a sustainable investment but also contributes to improving our environmental conditions. I would encourage every parent, household, or person who earns an income to try and invest in group forestry agroforestry,” Rt. Hon. Namayanja said.

Despite the issue of limited available land, she emphasized that there are still a significant number of idle land in Uganda. Currently, only 35% of cultivable land in Uganda is being used for farming, highlighting the potential for investors to buy large pieces of land and collectively invest in it. This allows individuals who may not be able to purchase a square mile of land on their own to do so by pooling resources.

“This is an unprecedented system that encourages gender equity and access to land by women. It is something that we encourage women to do so much for themselves and their families,” Rt. Hon. Namayanja added.

She commended Bangafi Agro-Forestry for their efforts in enabling individuals, families, communities, organizations, and institutions to create future and lasting wealth for their second and third generations through commercial AgroForestry in Uganda while conserving endangered forest tree species and a better ecosystem.

“Bangafi Agro Forestry is a Ugandan company that has been at the forefront of enabling individuals, families, communities, organizations, and institutions to create wealth through commercial AgroForestry in Uganda while conserving endangered forest tree species and a better ecosystem,” she said.

The ceremony was attended by many interested individuals, who expressed their willingness to pursue the opportunity. It is expected that more Ugandans will heed Rt. Hon. Namayanja’s call to invest in agroforestry for sustainable wealth creation in the future.