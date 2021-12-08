Renowned media personality cum politician DJ Jacob Omutuuze is being detained at Dubai Airport Terminal 1 for allegedly possessing fake travel documents.

DJ Jacob real name Jacob Akuguzibwe has so far spent four days in detention without anything to eat.

Posting on his social media pages, the Bunamwaya LC3 Chairperson said the authorities in Dubai are accusing him of having a fake passport and visa which doesn’t belong to him. They say he is a Nigerian.

“It’s coming 4 days since am Detained at Dubai airport terminal 1 without anything to eat or sleep on and the weather is not good on my side. This people are saying am having a fake passport which doesn’t belong to me plus fake visa, this is not the first time Dubai immigration to call me a nigerian. My passport is blacklisted to never enter Dubai again but still waiting Dubai immigration for the next step,” DJ Jacob, one of Dembe FM’s longest serving presenters said on Wednesday.

” Pallaso and MARY Flavia Namulindwa Kubula are trying to help me out but nothing is yet out. Uganda Embassy Abu Dhabi I need your help to over come this stupid life am facing. The way the treat people down here human rights should intervene,” he added.