Singer Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K is mourning following the death of the mother of his only child Briella.

In his eulogy message on Wednesday, Bruno K said Mama Briella has left a very big gap for him and their daughter.

“Worst day of my life. Rest in peace Mama Briella you fought a good fight. You have left a big Gap for me and Briella. May the good Lord judge you with mercy. Till we meet again,” Bruno K said in a Facebook post.

Friends and fans have since condoled with the singer:

Charlotte Carol-” Loosing a close person is the worst feeling in life😢😢😢

It seems as if the whole world has turned against you 😢😢😢

May her Soul rest in peace 🙏 and May the Good lord strengthen you and your family 🙏.”

Nawa Angela Appleby- “Ohhh it’s so sad big bro, keep strong. Mummy Briella has gone to a safe place.

May she rest in peace 🙏🙏.”

Remi Rehe- “Ooooh Noooo😭😭😭bambi feeling sorry for dat lito innocent soul Briella💔

May her soul rest in peace bambi🙏.”

Kebeth Apophia Prettie- “Sorry for the loss darling

May her soul rest in peace

Sending you lots of love and prayers💔🙏.”

Shan K -” It’s all about God’s plan 🙏May u continue to rest in peace our lovely mum of our daughter 😭, and I pray May the gud Lord strengthen u my papa 🙏 in this hard time 😭🙏.”

Princess Sera -” May her soul rest in peace bambi , little briellah may the lord strengthen u ND ur Dad.”