Have you started planning for your end of year party yet?

Getting organised is the best way to ensure you’ll have more cheer and less stress at your party.

And Kabira Country Club, which is fully sanitized and secured against Covid-19 spreading, has come up with an exciting offer for its clients.

Starting December, you willbeable to organise an end of year cocktail party at the Spacious Kabira Country Club. All you have to do is to pay Shs60,000 person for 4 veg and non-veg snacks and the venue will be offered to you for free.

The offer also comes with a room for wash and change as well as attractive discounts for drinks.

On all cocktail parties, Covid19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be observed.

About Kabira Country Club:

In the Bantu languages of Uganda, ‘Kabira’ translates as ‘little forest’. It is home to several rare species of flora & fauna, especially tropical birds, such as the African Grey Parrot and Blue Turncoats. To this day we ardently preserve this natural haven and wildlife habitat.

Set amongst a foray of palm trees in an idyllic suburb and less than a 15-minute drive from the hub of Kampala city, Kabira Country Club is the premier boutique hotel in the city.

Through the gates and up into a lush and courtyard the club is cut off from the clamour and hustle that surrounds it. The hotel provides unrivalled luxury and is the perfect setting for a weekend getaway, a holiday location, a memorable wedding setting and a business and conference centre.

Along with a fully equipped gym, the club has a world class sporting and recreational facilities which cater for a wide range of fitness and wellness needs.

It also has 2 heated swimming pools, 3 squash courts, a sports field, four clay floodlit tennis court and floodlit basketball court and spa.