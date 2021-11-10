Theme: Recognizing and Supporting the Contribution and Sustainable Development of Artisanal Fisheries

As part of the world Fisheries Day Celebrations, GIZ – Responsible Fisheries Business Chain Project (RFBCP), with funding from the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, is supporting the 3rd edition of the Jinja E-Fish Festival. Taking place on 14th November 2021 the festival is a chance not only to try some delicious fish but also to learn more about the resource. We have a number of partnering restaurants in Jinja including Source of the Nile Hotel, The Bourbon, Kingfisher Resort, Forever Resort and all Yalelo outlets where you can have yourself an exciting menu to choose from. You can also order your fish online by downloading the Abavubi App on https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.abavubi.fisher

At the E-Festival you can also learn more about the fisheries business: where does your fish come from and what to watch out for when buying fish. You can learn how you as a consumer can support responsible fishing that is sustainable and legal. Value chain actors will share their knowledge with you on a number of subjects including fish processing and how fish comes from the lake onto your plate.

The festival will be a fusion of celebrating and learning about sustainable fisheries accompanied by delicious fish dishes. Uganda’s leading entertainers will re-echo the voice of responsible fishing through musical performances and there will be lots of awards to winning tertiary institutions that are participating in poster competitions, the launch of the International year of artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture 2022, exhibitions among other things. Don’t miss to log onto the festival social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and You-Tube at Jinja Fishfest21 and #Jinjafishfest21 where we can share the fun, follow amazing entertainment and share a photo of yourself, friends and family lightening up on a fish.

The Festival has been organized by GIZ – Responsible Fisheries Business Chain Project (RFBCP) together with the organizing partners : Directorate of Fisheries Resources (DFiR), Lake Victoria Fisheries Organization(LVFO), Uganda Fish Processors and Exporters Association (UFPEA), Federation of Fisheries Organizations of Uganda (FFOU), Katosi Women Development Trust (KWDT), Makerere University Department of Zoology, Entomology and Fisheries Science, Fisheries Training Institute, National Fisheries Resource Research Institute( NAFIRRI), Sustainable Fisheries Initiative (SFI), Association of Fisheries and Lake Users of Uganda (AFALU) and Uganda Fisheries and Fish Conservation Association (UFFCA)