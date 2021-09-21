Presidential advisor on Kampala affairs Catherine Kusasira has welcomed fellow singer Joseph Mayanja commonly known as Jose Chamaeleone back to ruling party-NRM.

She says Chameleone’s return to the ‘yellow bus’ is a great milestone to the party and that she will use him in her campaigns for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) seat.

A few years ago, Chameleone defected to Democratic Party (DP) before crossing to National Unity Platform (NUP) in 2020.

“I’m very grateful that my brother is back. Welcome back home bcause home is the best. It’s going to be great because so many gifts are coming. And to me, it’s an added advantage in my campaigns for EALA because am very sure Chameleone and Bebe Cool will support me in my campaigns. Chameleone’s music is very good and cuts across East Africa there is going to be very instrumental in my campaigns,” Kusasira said during an interview on Spark TV’s Livewire show on Monday.

“Now we are firm because we have all the best artistes on our side and I’m going to win because I have all it takes to become an EALA member.”

Kusasira’s remarks follows Chameleone’s decision to return to NRM.

Chameleone made the announcement while at the party over the weekend which was organized by President Yoweri Museveni’s brother Michael Nuwagira aka Toyota where the Baliwa singer said that he was still a member of the ruling party.

“I am still your family, I have never left NRM. If you doubt that, put up your cameras and record me. I am still NRM,” he said, adding that he had his own issues about why he had crossed to NUP.

After the announcement, a brand-new range rover was handed over to him, a gesture that made him to go down on his knees applauding Toyota for the gift offered to him.