NTV sports presenter Andrew Kabuura took long to marry for good reasons until he met Flavia Tumusiime, a fellow media personality who had taken too long to settle down. The feeling was mutual – they could not leave each other for what they had discovered in each other.

However, old habits die hard. Kabuura as a true goal-scoring machine – the real GOAT in the league with Cristiano Ronaldo – keeping looking for new opportunities. And he has made fans – encouraging him to keep the game going.

For such talent, even Manchester, the team he divorced ages ago, opened its arms to receive him again, when he showed interest. Same thing with Kabuura. No wonder, among the top commentators of the day is the self-styled Masolo Queen Bad Black who emphasized that Flavia could only be mad to leave Kabuura’s endowment for a small thing such as cheating! In saying so – Bad Black was emphasizing the fact that dicks of Kabuura’s kind are meant to dig! Period.

So why has Kabuura become a national sensation!

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Well – every man has a dick. And every woman wants a good one. So, never underestimate the power of dicks! Every dick has its day – the other day – the country was discussing the size of Masaka ‘tycoon’ Lwasa. Whereas his size didn’t make him a hero – it is understandable.

However, Kabuura is confusing many people. The girl he took home is a Champions league glory trophy. It beats our understanding that he went down to play in some village league. The girl, whereas she speaks French, is one the Kabuuras should not touch! She is the kind NBS’s Kayz should be about with – understandably.

The weekend and new week have been a fire. Capital FM where Flavia is a mid-morning presenter – they had more ears listening to them than any other day in the past years! Apparently, Flavia is well and bluffing with Amooti. She says she enjoyed the weekend – neighbours say Kabuura was around with his cassava!

For now – let us pray for the French embassy official – we hope she still has her marriage together as Flavia and Kabuura have theirs!