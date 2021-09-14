Four people have been killed during an arson attack on a family in Ntungamo district.

The arson incident took place in Nyaburiza cell, Nyarutuntu Sub County in the wee hours of Monday killing a family head and his three biological children.

Sources from police indicate that the assailants locked the house members inside the house and used petrol to set the house on fire which burnt the bodies beyond recognition.

The dead have been identified as Obed Akampuriira (28) the head of the family, Innocent Ainamatsiko (10),Peterson Natwijuka (9) and Patricia Ainembabazi (7).

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Birungi Akampuriira the mother to the children survived with serious burns and she was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Rwizi regional police spokesperson Samson Kasasira says Obed Akampuriira had recently been released from prison and had on several occasions been arrested in connection to robberies targeting cyclists in the area.

Kasasiira adds that the odor of petrol could be smelt in the surroundings and the assailants had abandoned a match box and a panga at the door way.

He further revealed that the assailants could be angry locals since he at one time survived a mob attack adding that police are still investigating the matter.