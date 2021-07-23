Former Rubaga South Member of Parliament Paul Kato Lubwama has scooped a mega deal with a new waragi company that will see him earn millions of shillings.

Zoliga Waragi which is in its final stages of opening doors for business has named kato Lubwama its brand Ambassador.

The veteran local actor made the revelation during an interview with CBS FM on Thursday.

“Poor people make me laugh how can you ask a rich person like me where I work from these days? I work. There a company that distills waragi, they recently named me their brand Ambassador. I’m the brand Ambassador of Zoliga waragi they are in the final phases of production and anytime you will be seeing the adverts,” Lubwama asserted.

“They gave me undeniable deal and it better than the money I was earning as an MP. In fact this deal is so attractive. Now I have two jobs, I’m the distributor of zoliga waragi in whole country as well as being a brand Ambassador.”

On whether, he will contest again as Rubaga South MP in 2026, Kato Lubwama said,” I’m nolonger interested in such. I don’t miss people in Rubaga and I don’t think that they miss me too. I’m hear enjoying my money. Let them suffer with their new MP Mukasa, who does have an address.”

Kato Lubwama lost his Parliamentary seat to Aloysius Mukasa in the 2021 general elections.