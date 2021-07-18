When you keep calm as a lady, you’ll keep him thinking that there is some thing peculiar about you. When he sends you abusive message, do not reply back with abusive word, if you must reply. Write “I’m sorry”. Or thank you.No man likes to be talked back to.

If you must be a wife material, just shut up. When he is calm, talk things over. Don’t be arrogant, be humble.Don’t be carried away by your beauty. Have you not seen beautiful ladies that are still single? Your good character keeps him.Do not compare him with your Ex.

There are thousands of other ladies out there. Forget about the past as old things have passed away.Don’t always be at the receiving end, buy him something, no matter how little it is, whether he has thousands of it, just buy it, yours is unique.

Be industrious, men like ladies with industrious mind.Respect him and his family members. Be a good cook, learn how to cook something. Some ladies can only cook noodles & boil water.Now that’s very bad.

Call him when you have credit, don’t be a chronic flasher’. don’t always wait for him to call. Value yourself & he will value you. If he doesn’t have today does not make him poor, look at what drives Him.

Look out, if he is a time waster or he is for real. Can he “fight” both physically and spiritually for you? Where is he in God’s presence or is he on the other side?

What you can’t change in him now that you are dating, am sorry in marriage you won’t be able to change it either, or you will spend the rest of your life trying to change him.You are dating and he punches you at every slightest misunderstanding.Sorry, when you marry him, your bedroom will be a “changing room” and your sitting-room a “boxing Ring”.

Every little time, he threatens to break up with you. You start crying, if you leave me i will die. Stop that !! How will you die like he is your God? A better person who will value you is coming. Ask yourself! What is God saying about this Relationship?