Kyanamukaaka, Masaka District — Former Vice President Edward Ssekandi has donated a piece of land in Kyanamukaaka Subcounty, Masaka District, for the construction of a new prison and staff quarters. The land was officially handed over to the Commissioner General of Uganda Prisons, John Byabashaija, in a ceremony held on March 23, 2025.

The donation, which aims to enhance Uganda’s prison infrastructure, was praised by government officials.

The new facility is expected to improve the capacity and working conditions of Uganda’s prison services.

However, the announcement has sparked mixed reactions. Critics have expressed concerns about the decision, with some residents of Masaka suggesting that resources would be better spent on projects such as schools, hospitals, or factories, which they believe are more urgent for the development of the region.

“This is an important initiative, but Masaka needs more industries and services like schools and hospitals to improve the lives of the people,” said local resident Walakira Moses.

On the other hand, supporters of the donation argue that the prison will create jobs and improve security in the area, providing a needed correctional facility.

As the debate continues, many are questioning the prioritization of prison construction over other community needs, leaving Ssekandi’s donation a point of contention in the region.

The new prison is expected to begin construction soon, with further discussions on its long-term impact ongoing in local communities.