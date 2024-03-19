The Education Ministry has welcomed more private operators setting up schools deliberately to implement the practical based mode of learning in the current lower secondary school curriculum.

This is in a bid to raise holistic and all round learners that can be self-reliant and job creators rather than seekers.

Speaking at the launch of Empower International Academy in Bujuuko, Mpigi District, Mary Mutende, the commissioner in charge of private schools at the ministry of education called upon parents to invest in educating their children in schools that mentors and empowers them.

She explained that the new curriculum is about giving children competences. Can they communicate? Are they creative? Can they take the classroom outside and the learning becomes real?

Ms Mutende who was impressed by the work done at Empower International Academy said that in her role of supporting private schools to thrive, she clearly thought about the idealisation of the school name.

“I wanted to see the school’s name Empower come to reality on ground in what is done here. I want to make this a model school and refer other schools to come and pick a leaf from what is done here,” she said urging the students to utilise the empowerment the school gives them.

According to Mutende, emphasis should not be put on looking for marks alone but also the ability of learners to do things on their own.

“That is what I would like other schools to copy from this one so that they too can help students stand on their own and do things by themselves. What is done here fits the new curriculum which is competence based. Students are responsible and know they have roles to play.”

Speaking at the event, Jeremy Phillips, the Founder of Empower African Children shared that they started with giving children opportunities to scholarships at this campus of possibilities where they (students) can get different tools of success without necessarily focussing on just the national exams but also skills and groom leaders who are problem solvers.

He revealed that the African Children’s Choir Primary School was an incredible school which sparked his need for having the pupils transition to secondary in the same system.

“We formed a collaboration with Music For Life and I am proud that through Empower International Academy, our vision lives on,” he shares.

Annabel Bowerman, an education consultant at Empower International Academy explained that the school is unique because of the different factors such as the amazing foundation at which it was built (Music for Life and Empower Africa).

“We wanted to harness all the positivity of Uganda’s education system such as strong ethics, determination and faith, which is central to who we are.”

She explains that Empower is a world class school where all coincides with the school systems, the firm and strong Christian background where students’ talents are nurtured.

Abraham Kiyingi, Country Director Music for Life shared that through the word ‘Academy’ they have a particular niche in performing arts.

“We use music as a way of bringing out students’ enormous talents. This is a great avenue for developing not just the talent but also the culture.”

Mr Kiyingi said performing arts is a course at the university and students might opt to do it when they get there but also people have travelled the world, showcasing what is unique about Uganda through music.

“So, depending on what the child is gifted in, I think performing arts is a great avenue in developing not only their culture but their career as well.”

Edward Muwonge, head of school at Empower International Academy explained that integrity is key to them as they envision the future of the youngsters working to be problem solvers.

Muwonge said the school is the first International School in Mpigi District and they follow Cambridge assessment curriculum with the Southern Hemisphere school calendar.

He revealed that the school has vibrant co-curricular activities such as Music, Dance and Drama, debating, agriculture all courtesy of teachers, house parents and students.

“Empower International Academy is a Christian school in word and in practice. We are part of the association of Christian Schools International. The school prides itself in international relations. We aim at providing an education that fits much in skills development.”

About the school

Empower International Academy is a Christian mixed boarding secondary school running the Cambridge International Curriculum. EIA believes in shaping world changers by focusing on core values of Excellence, Integrity, and Action.

Its mission is to provide students with a world-class, Christ-centered education that encourages creativity, wisdom, and a desire to serve. They strive to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to pursue their dreams and be responsible, compassionate citizens who have a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

Empower International Academy was founded by Empower African Children in partnership with Music For Life, made possible by grants from ASHA (American Schools and Hospitals Abroad) and Living Water International as well as through generous donations from individual donors and sponsors.