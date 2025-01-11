The Rolex is a street food celebrated in Uganda for its empowerment to many communities through “feeding them” and providing income generating opportunities.

“Rolex was started by a few university kids,” research says.

Today all over Uganda men cook them on the street and in some places, the rolex is served in restaurants.

Internationally, the Ugandan Rolex made headlines on CNN African Startup as number one African Dish you should be eating.

The Rolex, a rolled chapati containing a fried egg and vegetables, is wildly popular in Uganda, but little known outside the country. “Rolex is popular because it is a cheap filling meal that can be found on almost every street,” says Ugandan food blogger Sophie Musoki.

Now, chefs from the African continent, and beyond, are promoting dishes from their home nations in very different ways online — and making a living from it.

What happened to the Kampala Rolex Festival?

The inaugural Festival was held 21st August, 2016 at the Uganda Museum, attracting hundreds of revelers and tourists who attended the event to celebrate the food culture in Uganda.

In 2016, the then State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda officially launched Rolex as a Tourism Attraction .